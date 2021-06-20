Andhra vaccinates 11.85 lakh people in a single day

AMARAVATI, June 20: Andhra Pradesh set a new record on Sunday by administering over a million doses of Covid-19 vaccines in a single day.

As part of an intensive vaccination taken up by the state health authorities, 11.85 lakh people were vaccinated across the state on Sunday.

Health secretary Anil Singhal said the state has improved its earlier record of vaccinating six lakh people in a single day.

A mega vaccination drive was undertaken by the state health machinery on the orders of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Singhal said so far 96 lakh people have received the first dose of the vaccine in the state. He said if the Centre supplies vaccine doses on the basis of consumption, Andhra Pradesh has good chances of receiving more doses.

He said the number of Covid cases was gradually coming down. The Health Secretary said the administration was ready to tackle a possible third wave. As part of the preparedness, the Health Department will ensure storage of medicines and oxygen.

Singhal said the state has ordered 60,000 vials of Amphotericin-B injection for treatment of black