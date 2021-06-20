More non-essential shops to reopen from June 21 in EKH

SHILLONG, June 19: Although there has been no straightforward talk about relaxing the lockdown in East Khasi Hills so far, additional list of shops, however, have been notified for regulated reopening in the district by the district magistrate coming as some respite.

In an order issued here on Saturday, the district administration of East Khasi Hills has notified a fresh arrangement for opening of shops in the Shillong Urban agglomeration and rural areas of the district between June 21 and 26.

According to the order, the additional list of non-essential shops and establishments, which will open include musical instruments shops, jewellery & ornament shops, dry cleaners and laundry, gift shops, travel agencies, stone crusher units, saw mills and blacksmith shops/workshops among other previously notified establishments.

It also mentioned that the shops in Zone – I (Laitumkhrah PS Areas), Zone – II (Laban PS Areas), Zone – III (Sadar PS Areas), Zone – V (Rynjah PS Areas and Mawpat Block) and Zone – VI (Madanrting PS Areas) will function on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 9 am to 4 pm.

Whereas shops falling under Zone – III (Pasteur Beat House Areas), Zone – IV (Lumdiengjri PS Areas), Zone – VII (Mawlai PS Areas and Mawlai Block) and Mylliem C&RD Block will open on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday between 9 am to 4 pm.

Laying emphasis on vaccination, the district administration urged all shops to make efforts to complete vaccination at the earliest and reminded them to place a poster indicating the vaccination status of the shopkeepers and staff at the shop premises.

Containment measures

In a separate order, District Magistrate of East Khasi Hills Isawanda Laloo said that strict containment measures will remain in effect in the entire district from June 21 until further orders.

Accordingly, night curfew will be in effect from 7 pm to 5 am daily, the order added.

Public transport

With regard to public transport, the order stated that regulated arrangements for Shillong Urban Agglomeration and other C&RD blocks will be made by the District Transport Officer of East Khasi Hills for movement up to 20 per cent strength.

A separate order will be issued in due course, the order said, adding that concerned Block Development Officers may continue to issue passes for essential works, medical requirements, etc.

In Sohra/Pynursla, the Sub Divisional Officers (C) may permit and regulate plying of public transport for movement at 30 per cent strength within the Civil Sub Division only, the order said.