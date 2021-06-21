Dy. CEM seeks financial support for Chokpot sub-division development

TURA, June 21: Despite Chokpot having been turned into a civil sub-division over five years ago there has been little progress on the ground as far as development is concerned, compelling newly elected GHADC MDC from the region, now holding the position of Deputy Chief Executive Member, to apprise Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma of the underdevelopment scenario.

The Garo National Council party MDC and Dy CEM Nikman Ch Marak on Monday met with chief minister Conrad K Sangma, during the latter’s visit to Tura for an event at the College of Home Science, and briefed him about the absence of development in Chokpot despite it being upgraded into a civil sub-division.

“Since the creation of Chokpot Civil Sub-Division, Community & Rural Development Block Office and other sub- divisional offices, under South Garo Hills, it has been running without accommodation facilities giving lots of inconveniences to the government officers and the general public thereby posing a constant threat and sense of insecurity due to dearth of proper and safe accommodation facilities,” revealed the Dy CEM.

He said that under such a backdrop, developmental work has been hampered and suggested that the only way for adequate work to be implemented would be by ensuring officers and staff are able to stay in station during the crucial periods and for which there is a need for construction of a circuit house in Chokpot town itself.

“I urge upon you to judiciously accord a financial sanction for the construction of Circuit House at Chokpot with sufficient rooms and modern facilities,” sought Dy CEM Nikman Marak.