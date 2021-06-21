CM part of programme to support farm women groups

TURA, June 21: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday participate in the programme organized under the theme ‘Agriculturally Vibrant and Self Reliant (AVSR), NEH Region’ by the College of Community Science, Central Agricultural University in Tura.

The special programme was organized as an initiative to support farm women groups during the current unprecedented period of COVID 19. It may be mentioned that the faculty and the staff of CCS, Tura contributed one day salary for providing inputs to the farming community

Speaking on the occasion, Conrad lauded the efforts of the college in organizing such the event and also held an interactive session with the potential Nano Entrepreneurs, trained by the faculties of CCS, Tura, under the Mission Jackfruit.

Later, Conrad also distributed different items such as Sewing machines, OTG, Mixer and Grinders, Heat pressing machines for flower making, and irons to the representatives of Farm women groups.

The programme was also attended by West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh, Director of Horticulture Dr M D Arengh and Dean of CCS, Prof Puspita Das.