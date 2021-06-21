No leasing of MeECL land to pvt party: Kembhavi

By By Our Reporter
ARUNKUMAR KEMBHAVI

Shillong, June 20: MeECL CMD, Arunkumar Kembhavi on Sunday made it clear that the Corporation does not have land to spare and hence the question of handing it over to a private company does not arise.
Reacting to reports that MeECL was planning to lease out a chunk of its land to a company from outside for setting up of a manufacturing unit of electrical products, Kembhavi said that a letter written by the Director of Corporate Affairs to the Commerce and Industries Department has been scrapped.
It was reported that the Director of Corporate Affairs, MeECL had written a letter to the Director of Commerce and Industries Department earlier this month for leasing out MeECL land to M/S JPM Industries Limited, Haryana.
According to the letter, the company has sought permission to utilise the Corporation’s land for setting up of a factory to manufacture electronic products such as smart meters, LED lights, solar products and automotive parts, arguing that it would generate employment opportunities in the state.

