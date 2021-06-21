Why mum on rice ‘scam’, Congress asks MDA allies

SHILLONG, June 20: The Opposition Congress has questioned the silence of the coalition partners on the issue of alleged food grain ‘scam’ unearthed by Assam police.

“All the political parties of the coalition have the collective responsibility, being part of the government. They should ensure there is no hurdle before issues concerning the interests of the people and the state,” Leader of the Opposition, Mukul Sangma said.

He said there should be no stonewalling to prevent a proper probe into the allegations for getting to the truth.

Referring to the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and various judgments of courts across India, he said: “Anyone at the helm of affairs has the responsibility to take cognizance of any allegations of irregularity and corruption, which has not happened here.”

This implies the people in authority have decided to turn a blind eye to the allegations, he added. “I’m deeply disturbed by what is happening in the state. I believe the citizens of the state are too because the reputation of the state is at stake,” he said.

The UDP, one of the most vocal of the MDA constituents, has been quiet on the alleged diversion of subsidised rice from a warehouse in Assam. Social Welfare Minister Kyrmen Shylla, who is from UDP, has maintained that he is open to any inquiry. But some UDP leaders who had initially demanded an independent probe have clammed up.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma was quick to say Meghalaya had no connection with the rice seized by Assam police.