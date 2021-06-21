Step forward in Kashmir

While the Modi government at the Centre is shaking off its lethargy, matters of urgency are coming to the fore. Kashmir, for one. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a meeting of political leaders from the state on Thursday to take the gains of the past two years there forward. Speculations are rife that the meeting would discuss the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. This demand is strong after J&K had been downgraded to Union Territory status since August 5, 2019 following revocation of Article 370 and cancellation of the Special Status for the region. However, there are many ifs and buts before anything concrete happens. At best what is most likely is the start of the political process that remained fully suspended there since August 2019. Integral to this is also the constituency delimitation exercise for J&K that’s currently under way. The PDP of Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference of the Abdullahs have not cooperated with it so far, but both parties have realized that the process must progress. This will be a pre-condition for the coming into being of a legislature and formation of an elected government. The development council polls held a while ago progressed well even under the current limitations.

Clearly, belying fears by national opposition of an explosive situation developing there after the abrogation of Article 370, the region is breathing easy. Militancy backed by Pakistan has sharply come down. Pakistan is cautious about fresh encouragement to terrorists after the Balakot hit, and political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir have proven that they lack clout. Even after release from house arrest, neither Mehbooba nor the Abdullahs could create a stir. The people of Kashmir are more resigned to their fates and protests have died down also because of the pandemic. This is time for the Centre to take positive steps to build on the gains there. People are indignant that the promises of jobs, industrialization and development held out by the Centre have not materialized. Here too the Covid pandemic came in the way and the Modi government itself was gripped by a paralysis of sorts. The Centre might however drag the constituency delimitation process for some more time until a favourable scenario arises for the BJP to dig in there and craft an alliance with PDP as it did in the past or by other ways. Drawn to a corner, even the NC might now have a rethink. This is time to look forward and rebuild Jammu and Kashmir along the path of progress so as to benefit the people there.