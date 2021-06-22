The unlocking dilemma

As state after state starts to unlock after the relatively long lockdown, several strategies have been proposed by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Saturday June 18. Bhalla has written to states and Union Territories to adopt a five-fold strategy of Covid-appropriate behaviour comprising test-track-treat and vaccination to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Bhalla has also stressed that vaccination against Covid-19 in the present scenario, is critical to break the chain of transmission and while the opening up of activities after decline in cases is essential, states and UTs must ensure the whole process is “carefully calibrated”.

Indeed, states cannot remain locked indefinitely. It is beginning to tell on peoples’ nerves and their finances as well. At the same time there can be no let-up in adopting Covid appropriate behaviour to prevent relapse and another round of lockdown. Mandatory use of masks, hand hygiene, physical distancing and proper ventilation of closed spaces especially offices, bars, clubs, spas, gyms etc., is crucial considering that Covid-19 is now transmitted via aerosols.The problem in India is to prevent crowding. To address this Meghalaya has to rely heavily on volunteers to be provided by the Dorbar Shnong who are empowered to do their jobs. This is necessary because the police cannot be present everywhere. Unfortunately for Meghalaya what might delay the unlocking process is the vaccine hesitancy. States like Maharashtra and Karnataka that have opened up have also followed an aggressive vaccination policy. This has allowed them to loosen up restrictions on economic activities although they still follow a strict containment policy. Such states also closely monitor increase in cases/deaths, doubling time of infection, high positivity rate, high occupancy rates in hospitals etc. before taking a call to unlock.

What people in Meghalaya find irrational is the opening up of grocery stores on alternate days. This creates a sense of panic, urgency and scarcity. If these shops are open 6 days a week, that sense of panic will subside and people would not think of hoarding rations. Another nagging question is – if shops are open, how do people travel to buy their groceries when there aren’t any public transports, and private vehicles are not yet allowed on the roads. True people are told to shop within their localities so that there would be no need to commute but that’s easier said than done since not all localities have well-stocked supermarkets. Normal life is a long way away but under the circumstances, the Government needs to draw up strategies that do not make people feel prisoners of circumstances. A brainstorm on this might help in developing a rational exit strategy.