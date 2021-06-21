Suggestions to control Covid-19 surge

Editor,

There are many reasons why there is a surge in Covid-19 positivity rates in Meghalaya since April this year. Many lives have been lost and more lives will be lost in the near future. The main reason for the increase in positive cases is the inept handling by the State Government in the second wave of Covid-19. It is noticed that thousands of trucks, buses and other vehicles are allowed to ply every day to and from Guwahati/ Shillong/ Silchar/Mizoram as they are supposed to be transit vehicles, despite the complete lockdown and curfew imposed by the Government of Meghalaya in districts of Ri-Bhoi, East Khasi, West Jaintia and East Jaintia Hills. With the exception of the Umling check post there is no semblance of checking on the whole route from Guwahati to Ratacherra (East Jaintia Hills, the last exit point from Meghalaya). No other check gates are visible anywhere on the highways. In fact, buses from Guwahati are loaded with passengers from their starting point but by the time they reach Ratacherra gate the bus is almost empty, since 95% of passengers have disembarked en-route from Ri Bhoi, East Khasi Hills, West and East Jaintia Hills Districts.

It appears that there is no proper mechanisms to check and escort the bus passengers when they exit through Ratacherra gate. This is one reason why the towns, villages situated on the main road of those aforementioned districts have recorded high numbers of fresh Covid-19 cases. Some NGOs have done a remarkable job by detecting and deporting migrant labourers, some of whom are not even Indian nationals, but are roaming on the national highways. Credit should be given to them and the Government should consider rewarding these NGOs in monetary form and pay at least Rs 5000 for each labourer caught by them without proper documents and vaccination proof.

One can easily come to Meghalaya, as there is no checking done by any Government agencies. The route from Garo Hills to West Khasi Hills, Rani to Patharkhmah via Mairang, Jagi Road to Umsning, Garompani to Jowai, Hamren to Khanduli and Ratacherra to Shillong via Jowai are free roads for them to commute to and fro as they wish. It is also evident from the trucks, buses and other vehicles that are plying along the National Highways with no supervision from the Government about these stoppages when taking beverages, snack and other food items from these highway dhabas/shops that are supposed to be closed during lockdown period.

Recently, it was also noted that there are several new faces of a particular community who have been spotted in places like Jowai, Phramer, Lad-Rymbai, Khliehriat and so on. Consequently, the people of Meghalaya have suffered a lot due to sheer negligence and apathy of the State Government and have also lost their loved ones. They have been compelled to stay at home for nearly two months for no fault of theirs. The Government should stop the vehicles passing through Meghalaya for the time being since there are other routes passing through Haflong – Silchar – Agartala etc., so as to control the increase of positive cases in our State. It is high time that the Government wakes up from its slumber and acts responsibly otherwise Meghalaya will always be a hot spot for the Covid-19 surge.

Yours etc.,

L. Dkhar,

Ladthalaboh, Jowai

How to educate the educated

Editor,

Never in a million years did I imagine I would contract the deadly Corona Virus but I did. My family had followed the protocols imposed by the Government to the T, which included having only one person in the house doing all the grocery shopping to reduce the chances of getting COVID. Last week, I was summoned to the Office for some urgent work and that was the only day I stepped out of the house. Five days later, I was diagnosed with COVID-19. The only persons I came in contact with at the office were my Deputy Secretary and the Superintendent. As soon as I got the news, I contacted my family including the two people I had met at the office. All the people living in my area including my Deputy Secretary took the RT-PCR test and all turned out to be negative which left us with only the Superintendent who refused to take the test saying that she had been doing fine and defended herself by saying that she had been taking VITAMINS all these days!! Sure, all of us are terrified of COVID and death. My Superintendent is probably in a state of denial but such nonchalant attitude of the people can lead to dire consequences. Being an officer holding a high rank, she should be the one to ‘lead by example’ is what we learnt at the various trainings at MATI. It’s people with such attitude that put others at risk. I don’t know what else the Government can do to educate the ‘educated’

Yours etc.,

Name withheld on request,

Via email

Media & Covid-19 vaccine awareness

Editor,

The media is the backbone of any democracy. It plays an important role in keeping the public informed about current events. In difficult times, such as now, when the pandemic is sweeping the world, democracy is increasingly reliant on the media. With the emergence of Covid-19, medical science has developed vaccines to help us fight the virus. Citizens who had never read, watched, or listened to the news before the pandemic are now doing so on a regular basis. Due to the information and directions being disseminated through the media, frontline workers are working tirelessly, and government agencies are more active. People in our state are really puzzled about the vaccine and they have little awareness about it. This makes the media a vital source of information regarding the vaccine, but it appears that the local news media in our state is focused more on news that discusses the vaccine’s disadvantages than its benefits.

During the lockdown, people are using social media platforms to gain information about COVID-19. However, the impact of social media on human behaviour, on the other hand, is dependent on an individual’s gender, age, and level of education.

We, the people of the state, want the media to be responsible and inform us about the vaccine, including whether or not we should take it. The Government is doing everything it can to boost vaccine knowledge, but if the media only portrays residents speaking negatively about the vaccine, many people will conclude that the vaccine is not good for them. The media on YouTube channels are aware that the state’s citizens are being misled by phoney vaccine news and still continues to depict the vaccine in a negative light. This increases people’s fear about taking the vaccine.

When the media displays news about people disrespecting frontline workers and healthcare professionals while also showing news that is unfavourable about the vaccine, it is hypocritical. We respectfully request that the media boost vaccine awareness and educate the people of the state about vaccines so that we can all work together to avert this pandemic. We also urge religious leaders to collaborate with the Government and the media to raise vaccine awareness.

Yours etc.,

Paul Melvyn Pathaw

(Student)

Via email