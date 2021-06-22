Vaccination hesitancy baseless

Editor,

Apropos the letter ‘How to educate the educated’ (ST June 19, 2021), I empathize with the writer on the issue as I’ve also interacted with such ‘educated’ folk who feel that they’re an authority on rejecting the vaccine and the arguments which they give are downright ludicrous. According to them, they don’t want to take the vaccine as their bodies are strong and they don’t feel the need to do so. Some of them don’t go out of their homes at all so there’s no likelihood of them contracting the virus.

These are people of the educated class who work or have worked in government institutions. I know that one can’t be forced to take the vaccine because we live in a democracy and we have our rights and liberties, but if that be the case then these rights and liberties should not encroach into the spaces of others thereby putting them at risk i.e.children and young adults who are not eligible for the vaccine at this point in time.

There are those who believe that the virus is the work of the devil so being religious in their beliefs, they don’t want to absorb this food of the devil into their bodies. However, this contentious issue really holds no water when one considers the amount of ‘rubbish’ one ingests into the body be it in the form of drugs or alcohol or foods coated with pesticides.

While lauding the efforts of the Government and especially the DC, East Khasi Hills for her advocacy for the vaccine, it’s now up to the public to understand the need to be vaccinated so that all of us who live in society can hope to return to some sort of normalcy soon.

Yours etc.,

Angela Lyngdoh,

Shillong -14

Conspiracy theorists rule the roost

Editor,

We have been witnessing very disturbing developments lately, pertaining to the present Covid-19 situation especially in East Khasi Hills. On one hand is the Government trying to persuade people to vaccinate and protect themselves from Covid-19. On the other we have a section of the populace not just resisting vaccination themselves but actively canvassing against the vaccination drive. Now, we have a sizable chunk of the populace in two minds about whether or not to take the vaccine.

A lot of propaganda has been doing the rounds about the “ ill-effects” of the vaccine and it requires a sound and stable mind to filter out all this unwanted and unscientific bunkum. It is here that the Government failed to win the confidence of the people; instead of just making announcements via public address systems, which sound so impersonal anyway and which should have been, at best, a support strategy, there should have been an extensive awareness drive with medical professionals in the forefront to explain to the layman the purpose of the vaccination and the benefits of the vaccine. I’m sure people would listen better to hear qualified medical professionals talk on the issue.

Sure, there have been documented cases of extreme reactions to the vaccine, though very disturbing but with medical professionals to reassure the public about the same, we could have all accepted and understood that the benefits would far outweigh the risks. For who would want to go on indefinitely wearing face-masks and distancing oneself from everyone around? I for one have had enough of this and I hope and pray one day soon I can move around unmasked again and free to shake people’s hands and hug my relatives and friends and being musically inclined, I long to get back to singing and entertaining people. I understand that getting myself vaccinated is the only way I can protect myself and my loved ones so I have taken my first dose of Covishield and I take this opportunity to urge others too to take their shots so we can all look forward to unlocking ourselves from the current pandemic.

For the anti-vaxxers I have this to say; I myself am a parent and I believe we have all (well, I hope all of us) given our children their full doses of their vaccinations. This we did, believing and trusting the doctors when they told us it is for protecting our children from various diseases. Now suddenly we choose to disbelieve the doctors when they tell us this vaccine is meant to protect us. We choose to believe instead some outlandish conspiracy theories that have no logical basis. Again, as someone who has been blessed so plentifully, I believe in God with all my heart and it pains me to hear my fellow-believers going to the extent of speaking ill of the same pastors and preachers whose sermons they previously eulogized, simply because they speak out in support of the vaccination drive. Where are we going to? Have we all collectively lost our minds? Has common sense and simple rationale deserted us completely?

I hope and pray for good sense to prevail amongst us and I pray for God’s merciful kindness to free this beloved land of mine and it’s people from the pandemic.

Yours etc.,

Donboklang Dohling,

Via email

Dorbar’s action arbitrary

Editor,

Apropos the news item ‘Dorbar threatens to file PIL’ (ST June 17, 2021), as a citizen, I am deeply concerned at the way the Dorbar Shnong Mawlai Phudmuri responded to the notification of East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Miss Isawanda Laloo, asking the shopkeepers and others to get themselves vaccinated if they are to be allowed to reopen their businesses. I think the Dorbar Shnong cannot intervene against the directives of the Deputy Commissioner as it would tantamount to obstructing a senior public servant in fulfilling his or her public duty. In this case, they are actually threatening the DC that they would go to the court, which would confuse the residents of that locality. The social and administrative consequences of such a threat will ultimately be harmful to our State as a whole because it would set a bad precedent. We the citizens of the state must come forward to assist the DC in discharging her duties. Moreover, the Hon’ble Health Minister Mr. AL Hek has also repeatedly appealed to the people to participate in the vaccination drive. Hence the behaviour of the concerned Dorbar Shnong is not only irresponsible but also uncalled for.

While the global efforts to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, and to reduce its health and socio-economic impacts rely to a large extent on preventive measures, now we have an emerging way out, in which science has given us a gift that will save our lives – the Covid 19 vaccine. Hence let’s trust Science, get the vaccine. Together we can overcome the Covid 19 pandemic.

Yours etc.,

Marbianglang Rymbai

Via Email