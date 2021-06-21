Swiss rout Turks 3-1

BAKU (Azerbaijan), June 20: A lifeline for Switzerland. More misery for Turkey.

Xherdan Shaqiri scored two goals Sunday to give Switzerland a 3-1 victory over Turkey and a likely place in the round of 16 at the European Championship.

Winger Steven Zuber assisted all three Switzerland goals, with Haris Seferovic getting the first and Shaqiri putting in the next two.

Irfan Can Kahveci scored for Turkey, the only goal the team managed at Euro 2020.

Switzerland finished third in Group A and will likely qualify as one of the four best third-place teams.

The Swiss will have to wait until other groups are finished for confirmation.

If Switzerland had scored two more goals, it would have overtaken Wales for second place in Group A and a guaranteed spot in the next round. The Welsh lost to Italy 1-0 in Rome.

Boos echoed around the Baku Olympic Stadium at the end of the match as Turkey exited after losing all three of its games.

The team’s goal difference was minus-7, the worst since the European Championship expanded to a 24-team competition in 2016. (AP)