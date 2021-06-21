Italy’s reserves beat Wales

ROME, June 20: Italy’s reserves really do play as well as its starters. Or just about.

Roberto Mancini has been saying for weeks that all 26 members of his squad are starters. And after beating Wales 1-0 on Sunday despite making eight changes to his starting lineup at the European Championship, it’s hard to argue with him.

The victory extended Italy’s unbeaten streak to 30 matches — matching a team record.

Matteo Pessina gave Italy the lead late in the first half by redirecting a free kick from Marco Verratti on a textbook play.

Wales defender Ethan Ampadu was sent off with a questionable straight red card for stepping on Federico Bernardeschi 10 minutes into the second half.

Italy, which won its opening two matches 3-0, finished Group A with a perfect nine points. Wales came second with four points and qualified for the last 16 at only its second European Championship. The Welsh reached the semifinals at Euro 2016.

The victory also marked Italy’s 11th straight win and clean sheet.

It’s been a remarkable turnaround for this Italy squad, which failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

On a warm and humid evening at the Stadio Olimpico, Italy controlled from the start and Andrea Belotti and Federico Chiesa both came close to scoring before Pessina put the Azzurri ahead.

Wales’ best chance of the half came with a header from Chris Gunter that narrowly missed the top corner.

Italy produced 23 scoring attempts to Wales’ three, held 64% of the possession and completed 553 passes to Wales’ 209.

By the final whistle, Italy had no starters from its opening two matches left on the field, with even goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma replaced by Salvatore Sirigu in the closing minutes. (AP)