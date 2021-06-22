Assam Rifles recovers explosives, apprehends 2 in Mizoram

SHILLONG, June 2: Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered huge quantity of explosives in Farkawn road track- in area in Mizoram on Monday.

The recovery included six cartoons (3000 pieces) of special detonator, 37 packets of 925 electric detonators, four boxes of safety fuse (2000 meters), 63 sacks of explosives substance, each sack containing 10 packets each of 2.08 kilograms of Class II CAT -ZZ explosive powder. The total weight of recovered explosives is 1.3104 tons.

The operation was carried out by Assam Rifles based on specific information. Two persons were apprehended in this connection and handed over to Dungtalang Police Station and an FIR was lodged.