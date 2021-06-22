Meghalaya sets up oxygen generation plants at Tura, Nongpoh, Jowai

TURA, June 22: Three civil hospitals in Tura, Nongpoh and Jowai in Meghalaya now have emergency oxygen supply available, to provide intensive care treatment to the critically ill COVID-19 patients. The plants utilise pressure swing adsorption (PSA) technology to produce up to 800 litres of oxygen per minute.

A total of eight oxygen generation plants are being installed in the Northeast states of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura with the help of the Government of Japan and UNDP. The plants have the capacity to serve approximately 1,300 beds.

Launching the plants in Tura today, Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma stated, “I would like to thank UNDP, the people of Japan and the Government of Japan for contributing to this crisis management and enabling the state of Meghalaya to fight Covid in a stronger way”.

On India’s relationship with Japan, the Chief Minister added, “The relationship between Japan and India has been growing from strength to strength. The Prime Ministers of both India and Japan have expressed their desire for the two nations to work together and many areas of collaboration are taking place today”.

Thanking the Government of Japan the Chief Minister concluded, “In crisis like these, the true nature of our relationship comes out. This help only confirms and strengthens the relationship of Japan and India”.

Further he highlighted that A. L. Hek, Minister of Health inaugurated Nongpoh Civil Hospital PSA Plant and W.Shylla, MLA, dedicated Jowai MCH Hospital-PSA Plant on same day same time i.e., 22nd June 2021, 10:00 am -11:00 am”

In order to support the Government of India’s ongoing COVID-19 response, UNDP together with the Government of Japan’s support is strengthening the health and social protection systems, most importantly reviving the livelihoods, targeting the most vulnerable population.

“As a good friend and partner of India, Japan is very happy to strengthen the capacity of health facilities in Meghalaya in partnership with UNDP. We hope that our contribution will help save more lives,” stated Satoshi Suzuki, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Republic of India.

“UNDP stands committed to support the government of India with support from donors, development partners and UN sister agencies. I am happy that our several months of effort to procure, build capacity of hospital staff and set the plants up and running has come to fruition. Together, we can better prepare for future crises,” stated Shoko Noda, UNDP Resident Representative in India.