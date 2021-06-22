ISL reduces number of foreigners in playing XI

By Shrivatsa Joglekar

The Indian Super League will witness a crucial change in regulations of foreign players in the league from the 2021-22 season. Seven Indian players and only four foreign players can be fielded in the match squad. Meanwhile, every ISL team can sign six foreign players which were seven in earlier seasons. Also, it’s mandatory to sign and reg[1]ister one foreign player from Asain Football Confederation member country. These same changes needed was recommended by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) technical committee last year. “The cap on foreign players to a maximum of 4 is by the Asian Football Confedera[1]tion’s club competitions’ regulations,” said the league organisers in their statement. The inaugural ISL season 2014 had witnessed a playing composition of six foreigners and five Indian players.

Over the years, the league has slowly expanded spots for Indian play[1]ers, with ISL 2017-18 having a mandate of a minimum of six Indian players on the field. FSDL (Football Sports Development Limited), the organiser of the league has amplified another rule for the clubs to sign four development player, earlier which was only two. Out of four, two of the players must be in the match-day squad. “Since the inception of the Hero ISL, there has been constant progression, innova[1]tion, and focus to develop Indian football. The latest changes in player guidelines are incorporated with the League’s philosophy of bringing constant improvement to India’s premier football event,” FSDL said in a press release. The increased number of de[1]velopment player into the squad and a spot opened for Indian players to play in place of foreign player will surely be an advantage for homegrown players.

This decision will surely help and benefit for Indian National Team, where a new talent pool of young players can be found. Meanwhile, the salary cap rule which needs to be followed by each club has not been changed and is kept the same which is INR 16.5 crore. Each clubs will also have an option to sign foreign marquee player within the league approved classifications. The transfer window has started from Wednesday 9th June, where clubs can start registering players for the upcoming season. The registration window will be open till 31st August 2021. Clubs can have a maximum squad strength of 35 players, compulsorily having three goalkeepers. They can also have an injury replacement for an Indian player (outside of the maximum 35 registered players). (IFTWC)