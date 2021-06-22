WTC final: Shami’s 4-wicket haul restricts NZ 1st inns lead to 32

SOUTHAMPTON, June 22: New Zealand could eke out only a 32-run lead in the first innings as India, powered by pacer Mohammed Shami’s four-wicket haul (4/76), dismissed the Kiwis for 249 on the fifth day of the rain-hit World Test Championship final here on Tuesday.

New Zealand, who began the day strongly placed at 101 for two, were reduced to 135 for five in 72 overs at lunch as Shami removed Ross Taylor (11) and BJ Watling (1) before Ishant Sharma got rid of Henry Nicholls (7).

Colin de Grandhomme (13) fell in the second session but the last four wickets added 87 runs to take the team to the eventual score. Skipper Kane Williamson grinded hard for his 49 (177 balls) before edging to slips off Ishant as the eighth wicket.

India had made 217 in their first innings.

Brief scores: India 217 all out vs New Zealand 249 all out (D Conway 54, K Williamson 49, T Southee 30, M Shami 4/76, I Sharma 3/48, R Ashwin 2/28)

IANS