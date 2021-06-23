Green nod questioned

SHILLONG, June 22: Opposition Chief Whip PT Sawkmie has questioned the environment clearance given by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to Star Cement for expansion of its mining operations at Brichyrnot in East Jaintia Hills without consulting or seeking necessary approvals from the state government.

“The green signal for the project is suspicious,” he said on Tuesday, pointing out that such proposals cannot be approved by bypassing the state government.

Sawkmie had asked Soil and Water Conservation Minister Hamletson Dohling to speak to the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues for jointly opposing the Environment Ministry’s approval. “The Union Ministry may prefer listening to the government rather than a state Minister,” he said.

Dohling had on Monday asked Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar to reconsider the green nod to Star Cement.

Dohling said the villagers and several NGOs of the state have opposed the said project as it will affect the environment and pollute the Lukha River as well as the Narpuh Wildlife Sanctuary adjoining the proposed mining area.

The state government had earlier distanced itself from the environment clearance to the cement company to mine limestone and shale on 42.041 hectares of land at Brichyrnot village and put the onus on the Centre to take a decisive call on the matter.