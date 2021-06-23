COVID hits rural Meghalaya

SHILLONG, June 22: What was once feared has apparently come to pass as COVID-19 seems to have found its way into remote villages of the state.

As per government data, almost 70 per cent of the active cases in Meghalaya are concentrated in the rural areas.

As many as 2,969 cases, out of the total 4,273 active cases as on Tuesday, are in villages of the state, Meghalaya Government’s website meghealth.in reported.

As per the data, 1,522 households in different villages of the state have been affected by COVID-19. The active cases are present in 747 villages as on Tuesday, it added.

East Khasi Hills has 465 active cases in as many as 124 villages affecting 251 households.

West Jaintia Hills tops the chart with 582 actives cases in 92 villages of the district. A total of 251 households have been affected due to COVID.

West Garo Hills, Ri Bhoi, South West Khasi Hills, South West Garo Hills, West Khasi Hills and South Garo Hills comprise 406, 315, 284, 238, 159 and 119 active cases, respectively.

East Garo Hills and East Jaintia Hills have less than 80 active cases each in their villages.