Tura police action against overpricing, extortion

TURA, June 23: Following media reports of overpricing of life saving drugs by certain pharmacies in Tura town, West Garo Hills police on Wednesday conducted a raid at one such pharmacy and seized a significant amount of the overpriced items.

West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police (SP) V S Rathore informed that in total, 7 numbers of Dr Ultra Pro vaporisers priced at Rs 999/- each were seized during the raid.

“The MRP, prima facie, appears to have been tampered with. The seized exhibits are being handed over to the Drug Controller for further verification and necessary action,” Rathore informed while adding that the drive would continue.

Earlier, the district police in its official Facebook page had cautioned customers to be wary informing that shopkeepers cannot charge them more than the MRP printed on the product. Anyone experiencing such incidents of cheating were also urged to inform the nearest police station assuring that strict action would be taken against such pharmacies which may even lead to cancellation of their licenses.

Meanwhile, in a separate FB post, the Superintendent of Police informed that extortion by certain individuals from shopkeepers and vegetable vendors have also been reported and urged victims of such incidents to contact the nearest police station.

“Anyone falling prey to such extortionist may inform the concerned OCs or contact my personal number-7005225721. I will look into the matter personally and initiate strong and necessary action against them,” Rathore said.