GSU seek setting  up of state batallion 

GSU office in Tura.

 

TURA,  June 23: The GSU from Baghmara on Wednesday sought the setting  up of the  7th Meghalaya batallion headquarters at Baghmara reminding  that land for the construction of the same has already been allotted.
In its memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma the union pointed  out that South Garo Hills which has a dense forest cover has been  a safe haven for anti social elements for many decades in the past. The union added that many surrendered cadres of various militant groups are currently without livelihood and the setting up of the facility would also provide job opportunities for them.
,”Baghmara being located near the international border with Bangladesh is also vulnerable to anti social elements. Therefore, we request you to set up the proposed  batallion headquarter as early as possible, ” it said.
