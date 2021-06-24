ASHAs to call off agitation over incentive assurance

SHILLONG, June 23: An under-pressure state government on Wednesday announced an additional incentive of Rs 1,000 per month to ASHA workers following which they have agreed to end their stir and resume work.

The deadlock was broken at a meeting convened on Wednesday by Health Minister, AL Hek between the Health department and a delegation of the Meghalaya ASHA Workers’ Union (MAWU).

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Hek informed that the ASHA workers have agreed to call off their indefinite strike and resume work.

He also said that the government will provide Rs 1,000 as incentive for COVID-19 duty to all ASHA workers and would also release all dues pending from 2011 till March, 2018 for ASHA workers in July.

The government would have to shell out Rs 22 crore for this purpose, he added.