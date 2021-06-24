Fresh cases on the rise

SHILLONG, June 23: Fresh cases are on the rise again in Meghalaya with the state registering 482 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while 434 patients recovered from the disease moving the active case tally to 4,312.

Moreover, nine people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 797. Four deaths were reported in Ri-Bhoi, three in East Khasi Hills, while one each was reported in West Jaintia Hills and South West Khasi Hills. The case fatality rate currently stands at 1.72%.

Out of 482 new cases, 157 were reported in East Khasi Hills, 87 in Ri-Bhoi, 59 in West Garo Hills, 42 in South West Khasi Hills, 38 in East Garo Hills, 31 in West Jaintia Hills, 22 in North Garo Hills, 19 in South West Garo Hills, 13 in West Khasi Hills, 11 in South Garo Hills and three in East Jaintia Hills,

Recoveries on Tuesday include 199 in East Khasi Hills, 92 in West Garo Hills, 44 in West Khasi Hills, 35 in South West Garo Hills, 28 in Ri-Bhoi, 11 in North Garo Hills, eight in East Garo Hills, seven in West Khasi Hills and five each in South Garo Hills and East Jantia Hills.

Meanwhile, the state has administered a total of 6,29,034 doses of vaccine which include 5,53,488 first dose and 75,546 second dose.