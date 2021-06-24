Chief Adviser to GHADC CEM clarifies claims

TURA, June 24: Recently appointed Chief Adviser to the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the GHADC, Akki A Sangma on Thursday sought an investigation into the recent allegations made against him in the media claiming that the statements are baseless and politically motivated.

“I have been a member of the Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha since 2014, and on 28.5.2020, I was appointed as the Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BJP Youth Wing) Meghalaya Pradesh. I have always been a committed and sincere karyakarta of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the allegations made intends to completely demean the party establishment itself, which is not only inappropriate but also unfortunate,” Sangma said, while clarifying the allegations.

With regard to questions raised about his educational qualifications, Sangma said that the allegations were completely false and unfortunate that such statements and claims are being allowed to be published in the media.

On the allegation made against Dr M Chuba Ao with regard to 1% from the central fund, Sangma said that it was completely false and unfounded and made with the intention of maligning the image of the party leader and the party itself.