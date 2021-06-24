Assam Cabinet decides to promote home guard for honest act

GUWAHATI, June 24: In a significant decision, the Assam Cabinet on Thursday decided to appoint home guard Borsing Bey as a constable in Assam Police for turning down a bribe from drug dealers and helping recover drugs valued at around Rs 12 crore from a city-bound bus in Karbi Anglong last Monday.

“This is a significant decision taken by the Cabinet, under the chairmanship of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, which has decided to promote home guard Borsing Bey to the rank of a constable in Assam Police for his honest and brave act to refuse cash offered by the drug smugglers,” Cabinet minister and spokesperson Pijush Hazarika told reporters here on Thursday evening.

Bey had intercepted the vehicle at the check-post under Dilai police station, and, during checking, located the drugs concealed inside the engine cabin.

The state police force on Wednesday also honoured Bey with a cash award of Rs one lakh for his honest act.

The state Cabinet also took a number of decisions for administrative reforms.

“As part of administrative reform, the Cabinet empowered the deputy commissioners to allot land for government institutions in the rural areas on the basis of recommendations of the Land Acquisition Committees. Accordingly, from now onwards, no file in regard to such matters will be required to be sent by the deputy commissioners to the revenue department,” Hazarika said.

“Regarding payment of compensation to the families of the victims of man-elephant conflict, the principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF) cum head of forest force (HOFF) has been empowered to take decisions as per recommendations of the divisional forest officer. Accordingly, from now onwards, no file in such matters will be required to be sent by the PCCF to the state forest and environment department,” the Cabinet minister said.

In regard to acquisition of private land by oil companies such as Oil India Limited (OIL) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), the Cabinet also decided that oil companies would have to pay a minimum of Rs 12 lakh per bigha for land acquisitioned within 10 km radius of the town.

“Similarly, land acquisitioned outside 10 km radius of the town, the oil companies will have to pay minimum of Rs 10 lakh per bigha,” he said.

The Cabinet also approved the incentives earlier announced for waiving micro-finance loans.