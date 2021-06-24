CM orders probe into ‘unseemly situation’ at Guwahati old-age home

GUWAHATI, June 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken note of the “unexpected turn of events” at a private old-age home in the city and directed the Kamrup Metropolitan deputy commissioner to inquire into the “unseemly circumstances” and submit a report within 72 hours.

A section of media has of late been reporting about a major disagreement between two persons in charge of Mother Old Age Home in the Hatigaon area here which has over the past nine years been catering to several needy elderly people.

The chief minister also asked the social welfare minister Ajanta Neog to personally monitor the entire development and take appropriate steps accordingly.

Subsequently, Neog visited the old age home on Thursday to take stock of the situation and deliberated with the two persons at the old age home which is run by an NGO.

Later, speaking to reporters, the social welfare minister said the chief minister has, given the turn of events, expressed concern over the welfare of the elderly residents and therefore asked me to visit the old age home and understand the problems.

“There are some issues here but I believe they will be resolved soon as I have urged them to settle the issue. From our side, we want to provide all kinds of logistic support so that the residents live here comfortably and in peace. It is our joint responsibility to look after the elderly who live in this old age home,” Neog said.

The social welfare department runs similar homes and we also assist private NGOs who run such old age homes, the minister said. “While I may not be able to come here every month, but I will monitor the affairs at the old-age home regularly. Let us not complicate the issue and rather find out solutions in the interest of the elderly who live here,” she added.