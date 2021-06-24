Police Bazaar, Keating Road fully covered by vaccination drive

SHILLONG, June 24: All residents and shop keepers including there staff at Police Bazar and Keating Road localities in the city have been 100 percent vaccinated against COVID19 as part of intensive vaccination drive launched by Meghalaya government to ensure safety of customers visiting this most visited shopping hub in the heart of the city.

It has been informed in a tweet by the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma who has congratulated the team that has accomplished this feat in the greater interest of the people of the region.