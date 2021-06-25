Ashwin ends WTC 2019-21 cycle as leading wicket-taker

Southampton, June 24: Premier India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin finished the 2019-21 World Test Championship cycle as the leading wicket-taker with 71 scalps to his credit. The 34-year-old Tamil Nadu off-spinner achieved the feat during the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, which was his 14th Test in this cycle of WTC. His 71st victim was New Zealand opener Devon Conway. Ashwin ended up with four five-wicket hauls in the WTC with seven for 145 being his best in an innings. (PTI)