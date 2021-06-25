Ishant gets stitches on his right hand

SPORTS
By Agencies
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @BCCI ON MONDAY, Feb. 8, 2021** Chennai: India's Ishant Sharma reacts during the 4th day of the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (BCCI/PTI Photo)(PTI02_08_2021_000180B)

New Delhi, June 24: The gash Ishant Sharma sustained on his bowling hand required multiple stitches but the senior speedster is expected to recover before the five-Test series against England, starting August 4. The senior pacer sustained the injury while trying to stop a drive off his own bowling in the New Zealand second innings during the World Test Champinship Final. He was immediately taken off the field as he was bleeding profusely.

