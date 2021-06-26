15 pc local cabs allowed to ply

SHILLONG, June 25: The Meghalaya government on Friday decided to relax the COCID-19 restrictions by allowing 15% of public transport to operate in the state capital.

Health Minister Alexander Laloo Hek said 15% of the local taxis will be allowed to operate from June 28 subject to declaring the status of drivers as ‘VACCINATED’ or ‘NOT VACCINATED’ in keeping with a High Court of Meghalaya directive.

“But buses will not be allowed to operate,” he said, maintaining that the declaration of the vaccination status of drivers will enable people to make a conscious decision before using their services.

Hek said 30% of the public transport will be allowed to operate in the rural areas of East Khasi Hills district and other parts of the states. All commercial vehicles in these areas will have to display the status of their vaccination, he added.

The government may conduct checking to verify if the commercial vehicle operators and traders have been vaccinated or not, it was learnt. The state government has also decided to allow tea shops in rural areas to reopen but dine-in will not be allowed to avoid crowding.

“Restaurants and eateries in the city have to continue with home delivery and takeaways,” Hek said.

Director of Health Services (MI) Aman War said people must go for vaccination as the infection among the vaccinated does not tend to be severe.

Meanwhile, the government also decided that the provision Kits with essential items will be provided to COVID positive patients in Corona Care Centres.

Earlier, the provision kits were only made available to people undergoing home isolation.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 spread continues in Meghalaya with 602 fresh cases recorded on Friday, taking the active tally to 4,665. Seven more deaths pushed the fatality figure to 814.

354 recoveries took the number of people cured/discharged to 42,001.

Three deaths were reported in West Jaintia Hills, two in East Khasi Hills and one each in East Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills.

Out of the 602 fresh cases, 134 were reported in East Khasi Hills, 126 in West Garo Hills, 119 in West Jaintia Hills, 84 in Ri Bhoi, 43 in East Jaintia Hills, 23 in North Garo Hills, 20 in East Garo Hills, 18 in West Khasi Hills, 17 in South Garo Hills, 14 in South West Garo Hills and four in South West Khasi Hills.