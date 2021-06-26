MeECL trashes Cong charge

SHILLONG, June 25: The Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) has rubbished the charge of the Congress that the corporation is generating only 60MW of power and incurring losses of Rs 50 crore due to mismanagement in generation.

The CMD of MeECL, Arunkumar Kembhavi said the corporation owns only hydropower plants and power generation from these plants depends entirely on rainfall and water levels.

“It is a common knowledge that this year till now, Meghalaya has experienced not only delayed monsoon but lesser rainfall compared to the past. Not just MeECL, even the NEEPCO hydro plants in the Northeast are suffering because of deficit monsoon. Of the total allocation of 147MW, the NEEPCO is supplying, on an average, 90MW to Meghalaya daily,” Kembhavi said.

He said as a result of better planning and strategy, the MeECL generated 150 MW (approx) from the state-owned plants in June this year and sold almost 19.5 million units of energy after ensuring 24 hours supply throughout the state.

Kembhavi pointed out that the Myntdu Leshka project itself has been clocking the full capacity of 126 MW when the rainfall in the catchment area is good.

He said sometimes the MePGCL generation is intentionally kept low to manage the water level at reservoirs when the market rate is not that lucrative.

“If we compare the generation from past years, it is observed that even in the past, the generation in June was almost the same except last year when Meghalaya received exceptionally good rainfall. While the Northeast is experiencing a weak monsoon, Bihar has had 176% above normal rainfall this year, indicating signs of climate change,” he said.

According to him, it should be appreciated that the MeECL is generating optimal power with a strategy to maximise revenue for the corporation as evident from the fact that when the Indian Energy Exchange average rate for June is just Rs 2.95 per unit, the MePDCL sold its surplus power at an average rate of Rs 3.34 per unit which shows scientific planning and efficient energy management. In the past, the MeECL sold surplus power for as low as 10 paise per unit.