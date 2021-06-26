Pro-ILP groups hopeful over Shah’s visit

SHILLONG, June 25: With senior BJP leader and Health Minister AL Hek confirming the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the state in July, expectation is running high among pro-ILP groups that the much-awaited discussion on implementation of the Inner Line Permit would finally materialise.

Stating that they have been waiting for a long time to meet the Union Home Minister and other top leaders over the implementation of ILP, CoMSO Chairman,

Robertjune Kharjahrin said, “We believe that Shah will visit Shillong and give his time to meet CoMSO and other pressure groups, and even leaders of traditional institutions. If he gives us time, we are confident that we would be able to impress upon him the need to implement ILP in the state.”

“We are confident that this time he would listen to the aspirations of the people here just like he listened to the voice of the people in Manipur,” Kharjahrin added.

Leader of Hynniewtrep National Youth Federation (HNYF), Sadon Blah said that the four NGOs – KSU, FKJGP, HNYF and RBYF have been pursuing this issue (ILP) since 2013 and the news of the Union Home Minister’s scheduled visit to Shillong has raised expectations that he is coming with the agenda of implementing ILP in Meghalaya.

Blah asserted that as the groups pursuing the implementation of ILP, they would seek an appointment with Shah and demand the implementation of ILP.