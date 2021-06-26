Of social media outrage

Editor,

I agree with the views expressed in the article by Patricia Mukhim, “Tree cutting saga, social media and selective outrage,” (ST, 25 June), insofar as you questioned the opposition on social media to felling of the Cryptomeria trees lining the road at 7th Mile, Upper Shillong. As you have rightly pointed out, it is mainly urban outrage, without considering the benefits of a four-lane highway to people travelling to and from Pynursla-Sohra, Mawsynram-Mawkyrwat and Nongstoin-Tura to Shillong.

The opposition therefore is primarily emotive, because that section of the road is an “iconic stretch,” as the Chief Minister has described it on Twitter. If the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) had to choose another route, say behind the Air Force helipad, they will have to cut triple or four times the number of trees. As it is they will already be felling hundreds of trees from 101 Area till 4th Mile, where the alignment for the four lane road cuts through the Upper Shillong Protected Forest, for which permission has already been granted.

But almost everybody agrees that we need road-widening at Upper Shillong, because almost everybody hates the traffic jams from 3rd Mile to Umshyrpi bridge, and the frustration of travel from Sohra to 7th Mile in one hour and hence from 7th Mile to Rilbong Point in one more hour. So to save the Cryptomeria trees the NHIDCL may well divert the road behind the helipad. In which case we will lose acres of prime forest and valuable agricultural research land at 6th Mile. In the end we will get two roads and less space for growing trees. Isn’t it foolishness to save a penny and lose a pound, to save some old trees and lose a young forest?

Sometimes our protests are more symbolic than substantial. They look only at immediate redress and not at alternate losses in case the protest succeeds. It is easy to share forwards on social media, especially something as emotive as pictures and videos of trees being cut down. But it is not so easy to argue your case to the contrary in cold print, as your article has done.

For the sake of argument, if the Air Force agrees to give land adjoining the helipad in order to save the Cryptomeria trees, as compensation they may well demand land towards the West, which is pristine forest and fertile agricultural research land, near Nongpiur village. The Air Force may possibly ask for 5-10 acres of prime land as compensation in order to (rightly) preserve the dimensions of the helipad and for security reasons. Will we consent to possibly gifting away 5-10 acres of prime land in order to save an avenue of old trees?

Yours etc.,

Name withheld on request

Via email

UDP – A Party that plays safe!

Editor,

In a world of declining political party influence, protest movements and raising one’s voice on social media vehemently are serving as a vehicle to express grievances and channel political action. However, there is only so much they can do to trigger a chain of reaction from political leaders.

Political parties tend to compete and take a stand over a wide range of issues, whether they are in the government or outside it. For instance, in our State we can see the Opposition railing at the government on various issues all guns blazing. This however, is the duty of the Opposition. Many a time, in fact, consistently, they come up with accusations against the government, but there are times when they bring in significant constructive criticism.

Coming back to raising their voices against issues, we have seen a political party, other than the Opposition that likes to do just that. This Party seems to also be an ally of the present MDA government. This party is none other than the United Democratic Party (UDP). The UDP is a major partner in the coalition government and it is a known fact that they have always been at the front-line when it comes to criticizing the government. In fact, they do not miss out on any opportunity to criticize the government on various issues especially issues related to the affairs of the Power Department and the MeECL and issues of illegal coal mining. The party has been in the forefront demanding the immediate removal of the power minister, James Sangma owing to the mess in the MeECL which clearly is not something that he can so magically make disappear by a snap of a finger or by some pixie dust!

This party also was at the forefront demanding the resignation of James Sangma when he was handling the Home portfolio as they thought he was not fit to be handling the portfolio given the rampant illegal coal mining. The reshuffling happened, and just as they wanted, he was removed and replaced by the UDP’s Lahkmen Rymbui. Ironically, till date reports of illegal coal mining and transportation keep on surfacing. When the Krem Ule incident took place on May 30, 2021, voices were heard on social media and print media condemning this incident which clearly showed that illegal coal mining is still rampant leading to the loss of lives. Sadly, the UDP was missing in action. There was no hue and cry from their end asking for an enquiry as to how the incident happened. Had it the Home portfolio been held by someone else from another Party, I am sure they would’ve jumped and squealed taking a jibe at whoever is handling it. But we all know that the Home portfolio is led by a UDP legislator.

With the PGI report for 2019-20 out, we can also see that Meghalaya has not fared well in the education sector. In this case too, the UDP has remained silent even though education is a critical sector. We all know that the Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui is also from the UDP.

Then recently, the infamous ‘rice scam’ happened. Now, from reports it is evident that this alleged rice scam is clearly associated with the Social Welfare Department headed by, again, the UDP’s minister, Kyrmen Shylla. This time too, while everyone, from common citizens to opposition leaders to civil society organizations are demanding full inquiry, the UDP is nowhere to be seen nor heard. This eerie silence from the UDP has just made everybody question the Party’s silence. A Party that loves to be at the centre, highlighting irregularities in the government in spite of being a part of it, is now eerily silent when the buck has fallen on its own party. Is the reason because the Social Welfare Minister, Kyrmen Shylla is from the UDP so they have switched to the ‘silent mode’? Or is this just a case of running away from responsibilities and washing their hands clean because their ministers have failed? It seems this party enjoys success and enjoys the act of nipping at the government and pouncing on it, seizing every opportunity to criticize the government it is part of but runs away from accepting the responsibility that they have also failed. Their ministers at the helm of affairs have failed.

With all these incidents we would think that the UDP as a Party would be vocal and demand answers and inquiry. Funnily nothing has evoked any response. So, the only question that remains is, is this party only good at howling against those who aren’t their own? And how long will they choose to play it safe?

Yours etc.,

Cordelia Sawian

Shillong – 2