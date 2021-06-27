Euro 2020 — The Road So Far…

By Aneesh Chaudhuri

The knockout stage of the European Championship has arrived. Here is a closer look at rest of the fancied powerhouses and their road to the knockout stages.

La Roja

Spain won three consecutive trophies from 2008 to 2012 including the World Cup in 2010. The famous Tiki Taka game play made it hard for teams and Spain easily broke open stubborn defensive teams.

The team since then has seen a gradual decline. Last Euros they were out in the last 16. Five years since a new looking Spanish side under Luis Enrique will be hoping to make a mark.

Despite drawing the first two games against Sweden and Poland, the Spaniards hammered Slovakia 5-0 to grab the second spot in Group E.

Spain face Croatia in the last 16 who just like Spain have struggled post 2018 World Cup where they finished second.

Despite scoring five in the last game, it’s the opportunities which Spain has failed to convert in the first two games that will cause Enrique all the worry.

Die Mannschaft

2014 World Champions Germany is the last team to make it to the knockouts along with Portugal. Germany was made to toil hard against a spirited Hungary.

Joachim Low’s era nearly ended in a low. The Germans will be hopeful again having made it out from a very tough group. Germany face bitter rivals England in the round of 16, probably the biggest tie of the round.

After their opening game defeat, the hopes for a revival were low. The team’s big win against Portugal revived hopes and made Germany believe again. However, the game against Hungary brought all their loopholes into the open.

Germany’s encounter with England promises to be a cracker. Germany edge the head-to-head record between the two winning fifteen drawing four with England winning thirteen. The game though could go either way.

A Selecao

Defending champions Portugal will be dreaming of reclaiming the cup again. Since 2016 much has changed and improved under manager Fernando Santos. While many may say Portugal were lucky last time, they were fearless and daring.

Portugal has improved on their squad since the previous Euros. Portugal can rightfully be considered as one of the favourites. Star man Cristiano Ronaldo’s skills, leadership and experience have already come in handy.

Portugal has progressed out of the tournament’s toughest group finishing second. Portugal, though, will have to toil against Belgium who will certainly believe they have an equal chance.

Les Bleus

World Champions France will be on the hunt for a second consecutive trophy. They were favourites last Euros as hosts but were stunned by Portugal in the finals.

France emerged as the top side from Group F, the ‘group of death’, after winning one and drawing two.

Coach Deschamps has a very impressive squad with a lot of depth. Their starting eleven looks the most balanced on paper with match winners across the pitch.

Their midfield duo comprising Pogba and Champions League winner Kante can torment any team. The likes of Varane and Kimpembe in the heart of defence form a strong pair. The options upfront with Mbappe’s pace, Benzema’s experience and Greizzmann’s skills can break open any team. Options also include physical and aerial threat from Giroud.

France plays a tricky Switzerland, who is yet to beat the French in a competitive tournament. The Swiss have serious talents in all spheres, with the likes of Xhaka and Shaqiri who can harm the French.

(Concluded)