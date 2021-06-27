NEHU hosts Toycathon Grand Finale

SHILLONG, June 26: The North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong, hosted Toycathon 2021 Grand Finale from June 22 to June 23, an event conducted by Government of India to promote indigenous toy industry.

According to a statement, the grand finale was attended by 11 teams from different parts of India.

During the Grand Finale, the selected teams virtually presented their toys in front of a jury panel which comprised experts from premier institutes. The teams received mentoring from experts during the Toycathon interaction session and also improved their toys/games as per the suggestions from experts.

It may be mentioned that around 14,130 teams from across India submitted 17,770 different ideas on innovative toys based on themes like Education, Indian History, Culture and Moral Values, Social and Human Values, Psychological Development, Agricultural Implements and Tools, and Knowledge about India.

During the valedictory programme, which was held on June 26, various teams shared their experiences and gave positive feedbacks about the Ministry of Education’s idea to hold Toycathon in India.

The valedictory function was organised by the NEHU Nodal Centre and was attended by Ajay Singh Rajawat, [P] Software Developer, Hackathons IPR, Ministry of Education, as the chief guest.