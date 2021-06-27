Woman held in SGH over drug peddling

TURA, June 26: A woman was on Friday taken into custody by South Garo Hills police after she claimed ownership of contraband of illegal substance, which was earlier confiscated by the police from a juvenile.

Police, along with the ANTF team, had earlier apprehended the juvenile and on his lead, another person, identified as Noor Amin (48) of Dokegaon under Mankachar Police Station of South Salmara district in Assam, was also arrested from Mankachar on Thursday night.

According to police, Amin was involved in two latest cases of drug smuggling, in which a total of 200 WY/Yaba tablets weighing 20 grams were seized at Kharwani in Baghmara.

However, on Friday afternoon, one Sujitha M Marak was taken into custody after she appeared at the police station and surrendered herself, claiming that the seized contraband belongs to her and it was she who had sent her brother to deliver the illegal substance at Kharwani.