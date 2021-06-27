Police register case over online posts

SHILLONG, June 26: Police in East Garo Hills have registered a case after videos, which showed vegetables being thrown on the road at Ampanggre Chiadiang, went viral on social media.

Police said a case has been registered against the persons who had misleadingly disseminated the videos on various social media platforms.

Meanwhile, the citizenry has also been cautioned against posting contents online without verifying them.

On the afternoon of June 24, a team from Chiading Police Station team during patrol reminded the vegetable vendors in Chiading to adhere to the closure timings for business activities and went to Samanda for duty. However, on their return, the police team found vegetables thrown around on the road suspiciously.

Police said that ever since the incident, many misleading posts referring to the vegetables have been shared on social media platforms.