State registers 505 new cases, 499 recoveries

SHILLONG, June 26: Meghalaya on Saturday saw a slight decline in COVID -19 cases as the state reported 505 new cases and 499 recoveries and three new fatalities.

On Saturday, 148 cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, 63 in West Garo Hills, 92 in West Jaintia Hills, 83 in Ri Bhoi, nine in East Jaintia Hills, 44 in North Garo Hills, 23 in East Garo Hills, 10 in South Garo Hills, 16 in West Khasi Hills, 11 in South West Garo Hills and six in South West Khasi Hills

As far as the recovery rate is concern, 173 people recovered in East Khasi Hills, 25 in West Jaintia Hills, 78 in West Garo Hills, 31 in South West Garo Hills, 21 in North Garo Hills, 36 in East Garo Hills, eight in East Jaintia Hills, 18 in South Garo Hills, 23 in West Khasi Hills and 75 Ri Bhoi and 31 in South West Khasi Hills.

With the cases registered today, the active cases in the state has jumped up to 4668 with 1378 active cases in East Khasi Hills, 707 in West Jaintia Hills and 677 in Ri Bhoi and 617 in West Garo Hills, while the death toll rose to 817.

Vaccination drive

Meanwhile, 7879 people in the state were vaccinated on Saturday including 6690 in the age group of 18+ and 1046 form the 45+ age group in 251 sessions.

On the other hand, the state is in comfortable position as far as bed availability in Hospitals are concern.

As on Saturday, out of 1123 beds available, 347 beds were occupied. Official data says there are altogether 981 oxygen supported beds and 142 ICU beds in the state.