3 members of a family shot dead in Ghaziabad

New Delhi: Four members of a cloth merchant were shot at in their house in Ghaziabad’s Loni area, in which three people died while the condition of one remains critical. The incident took place in main bazar located in Loni area.

Top officials of the district have launched an investigation into the matter.

Police said, unidentified miscreants shot and killed 70-year-old Raisuddin, his 30-year-old son Azhar and 28-year-old son Imran, late at night on Sunday in the house. Raisuddin’s 65-year-old wife Fatima was also shot at and her condition is said to be critical.

However, a pregnant woman member of the family was saved in the incident. There were 5 members in the house when the incident took place.

A forensic team and dog squad have also been called in to the spot to assist the police in investigation.

Ghaziabad SSP Amit Pathak said, “Information was received that four people of a family have been shot at, out of which three have died. The injured woman is undergoing treatment. The site of the incident has been inspected. The cause of the incident is being ascertained.”

“We have formed three teams to investigate the case from different angles. We can say something only after all the facts of the case come to light,” he said.

Police are not yet sure as to how many attackers entered the house. (IANS)