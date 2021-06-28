Dadenggre SSA teachers yet to get two months’ salaries

TURA, June 28: SSA school teachers from Dadenggre Civil Sub-Division in West Garo Hills are yet to receive their salaries for two months although their counterparts from other areas have already received the same.

According to a statement issued here by the AGHSSASTA, West Zone, the order for the release of two months’ salaries (March-April, 2021) has already been received and the amounts were disbursed to the respective district authorities or DMCs on May 25. However, while SSA teachers from areas like Rongram, Tura and Dalu received their salaries a few weeks back, the salaries of their counterparts from Dadenggre have been kept pending till date.

“We urged the higher authorities to look into the matter. The problem must be solved permanently and with immediate effect,” the association said.