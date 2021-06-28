Well to do households to no longer possess ration cards in WGH

TURA, June 28: Well to do households who possess ration cards and are availing the benefits meant for the poorer and weaker sections of the society in West Garo Hills can no longer avail the benefits under NFSA according to an order issued in this regard by the District Administration.

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh on Monday directed concerned authorities to identify those government servants who possess PHH and AAY Cards under NFSA 2013 and surrender them to accommodate economically weaker sections of the society in the district.

Issuing a directive in this regard, the Deputy Commissioner informed that there are less fortunate households under Tura Municipal area that have been inadvertently left out from Socio Economic Caste Census (SECC), 2011 hence, they have been excluded from NFSA, 2013. Therefore, in order to mitigate the problems of poor and needy households during Covid-19 pandemic, all President/Secretary, Development Committee, Tura Municipal area were directed to identify households who possess NFSA cards despite having one of their family members as Government Servant, pays professional tax, etc., and are availing benefits meant for the poor and weaker sections of the society.

It may be mentioned that the Deputy Commissioner (Supply) in 2016 and 2018 had circulated through ‘Press Release’ in the local media directing all Government Servants to surrender their AAY and PHH cards so that poor and needy households can be accommodated in their place.

Meanwhile, a direction was also given by the Director, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Shillong, to all Sub-Inspectors of Supply under Tura Sadar Division to conduct special drive for inclusion of the vulnerable section of the society under NFSA 2013 and also to identify street dwellers, rag pickers, hawkers, migrant labourers, homeless destitute, commercial sex workers in the district.