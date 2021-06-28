EURO 2020 SNIPPETS

Perišic has COVID, set to miss Spain tie

Pula (Croatia), June 27: Croatia forward Ivan Perišic tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the match against Spain in the round of 16 of the European Championship.

Perišic will have to self-isolate for 10 days, the Croatian team said in a statement. The rest of the squad and coaching staff tested negative.

The quarantine period will also sideline Perišic if the 2018 World Cup finalists reach Friday’s quarterfinals and the semifinals on July 6. (AP)

UEFA praises VAR for rise in penalties given

GENEVA , June 27: Expect referees to keep awarding lots of penalties at major football tournaments in the VAR era.

The spike in spot kicks at the European Championship won approval on Friday from UEFA’s head of refereeing in a mid-tournament review of match officials.

The record-setting numbers at Euro 2020 are trending the same way as the 2018 World Cup, where video assistant referees were first used at football’s biggest event.” (AP)