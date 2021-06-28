Italy pip Austria 2-1

London, June 27: With three exquisite touches of control, technique and finishing, Federico Chiesa ended 95 minutes of Italian frustration.

This record-breaking team is off to the quarterfinals of the European Championship with a defence that finally allowed a goal after more than 19 hours but with a national team-record 12th straight victory.

After breezing through the group stage at Euro 2020, Italy was made to fight for its 2-1 victory over Austria on Saturday in a last-16 game that came to life in extra time.

It was Roberto Mancini’s substitutes who made the difference with the goals from Chiesa and Matteo Pessina at Wembley Stadium.

An unmarked Chiesa brought down Leonardo Spinazzola’s high cross with his head, controlled the bouncing ball with his right boot and then used his other foot to shoot low into the net.

The goal rolled the clock back 25 years to when European Championship games were last played in England and his father Enrico Chiesa scored for Italy. Euro ‘96, however, ended in the group stage for Italy.

Now it’s onto a quarterfinal meeting in Munich on Friday against the winner of Sunday’s match between defending champion Portugal and top-ranked Belgium.

After scoring seven goals without reply in the group stage, Italy didn’t have it so easy against an Austrian team playing in the knockout stage at a European Championship for the first time.

Individual skill produced the breakthrough from Chiesa.

Italy’s second was more about calmness in a goalmouth scramble. Pessina, who came on midway through the second half, sent the ball into the far corner of the net in the 105th minute.

The group spirit was clear in the raw emotion of the goal celebrations as teammates collapsed on Pessina, a late injury replacement in the squad.

Italy was also celebrating in extra time after setting a world record for minutes played without conceding a goal in international football.

The previous record was also Italy’s and was set with goalkeeper Dino Zoff in the team. The Italians went 1,143 minutes between 1972 and 1974 without allowing a goal.

But Italy soon conceded for the first time in 1,168 minutes, from a set piece in the 114th minute when Sasa Kalajdzic headed the ball in from a corner.

The Austrian comeback ended there, however, and Italy held on for its 31st straight unbeaten match — another national team record. (AP)