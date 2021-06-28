Rumours affect vax drive in rural areas

SHILLONG, June 27: Misinformation campaign on the social media about the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines has badly affected the state government’s efforts to ramp up the vaccination drive.

According to official sources, not many people living in the state’s rural areas are coming forward to get jabbed. The reason behind this is misinformation about the efficacy of the vaccines. A recent viral video, which claimed people acquired “magnetic” powers post-vaccination, is the main culprit.

To remove the misconception, the Health department is making efforts to create awareness.

Sohra PHC in-charge, Khrawkupar Kharnaior said the vaccination drive was going on very well until it had to be discontinued for a brief period due to shortage of vaccines. He said the drive resumed following the arrival of vaccines but people started putting up resistance against getting vaccinated. “The resistance by people was the result of a negative campaign on the social media. People started questioning the efficacy of the vaccines,” Dr Kharnaior said.

According to him, they were driven by the content of the video. He said the reluctance to take the vaccine shots is largely among people aged above 45 years due to lack of education.

“The vaccination drive has picked up momentum again. We are seeing the youth coming forward to take their doses since they are well informed,” Dr Kharnaior said.

He said there is a positive response to the vaccines in villages such as Ichamati and Bholaganj which have a mixed population, adding the reluctance is mostly in villages with maximum tribal population such as Sohbar and Mawlong.

Following reports about hesitancy among people residing along the Meghalaya-Bangladesh border, the Health department is trying to create awareness among locals. The rumours about magnetic powers post-vaccination did affect the drive in the areas.

People stopped circulating the video after the SDO (Civil) of Amlarem had issued an order warning that action would be taken against anyone found spreading rumours.

“People have again started coming forward to get vaccinated in Dawki and other areas,” a senior Health official said.

The turnout in over 20 villages under Pynursla CHC is still low since there is resistance. “We are aware of the misinformation campaign. People in rural areas have got driven by rumours,” Pynursla CHC in-charge E Khongthaw said.

He said they are trying to closely work with the traditional heads of villages to remove people’s doubts although it is a challenging task.

Stating that there is a positive response from the youth, Dr Khongthaw said: “We are trying our best to convince those aged above 45 years to get vaccinated.”