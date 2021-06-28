Recoveries exceed fresh cases again

Shillong, June 27: After a brief lull, the number of recoveries in the state exceeded the number of fresh cases on Sunday. 570 patients recovered from infection in the past 24 hours as against 462 fresh cases.

Two people died from the infection on Sunday taking the death toll to 819. One death each was reported from East Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi.

The total active cases now stand at 4,558 while the number of patients who have recovered from the infection so far has gone up to 43,070.

153 new cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, 70 in Ri Bhoi, 51 in West Jaintia Hills, 43 in South West Khasi Hills, 37 in West Garo Hills, 34 in North Garo Hills, 28 in East Garo Hills, 16 in South West Garo Hills, 15 in East Jaintia Hills, 13 in West Khasi Hills and two in South Garo Hills.

The recoveries on Sunday included 186 in East Khasi Hills, 79 in South West Khasi Hills, 78 in Ri-Bhoi, 57 in West Garo Hills, 41 in South Garo Hills, 37 in East Garo Hills, 29 in South West Garo Hills, 23 in West Jaintia Hills, 18 in West Khasi Hills, 17 in North Garo Hills and five in East Jaintia Hills.

Total vaccine doses administered till date is 6,64,267 including 5,87,745 first dose and 76,522 second doses.