Edgbaston to host England vs Pakistan ODI with 80% crowd

BIRMINGHAM, June 29: Eighty percent crowd capacity has been allowed for the third ODI between England and Pakistan at Edgbaston next month as part of the UK Government’s Events Research Programme (ERP).

The fixture, which is the final game of a three-match ODI series between the two sides, is slated to be played on July 13.

Edgbaston will be able to accommodate around 19,000 fans, including under 16s, “in the stadium bowl and hospitality lounges without social distancing as part of the research study.”

Earlier this month, 70 percent capacity crowds (around 60,000 spectators) were permitted at Edgbaston for the second Test between England and New Zealand.

All attendees above the age of 11 years will be required to show a negative COVID-19 lateral flow test result or proof of two vaccinations at least 14 days before the fixture to secure entry. (PTI)