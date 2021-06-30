Australia arrive in St Lucia for Windies series

Gros Islet (St Lucia), June 29: Aaron Finch-led Australian side on Tuesday arrived in St. Lucia for the upcoming limited-overs series against West Indies.

Australia and West Indies are slated to lock horns in five T20Is and three ODIs, beginning July 10.

Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, and Pat Cummins requested not to be considered for various reasons for Australia’s upcoming tour. (ANI)