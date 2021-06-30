FIR names Assam exporters shipping 450 truckloads

TURA, June 29: Taking advantage of a government clearance to export coal to neighbouring Bangladesh through the Gasuapara Land Customs point in South Garo Hills district for a limited period of time, a small group of exporters from Assam allegedly shipped out hundreds of tons of illegal coal extracted from rat-hole mines in the region using E-Way Bills obtained from the Taxation department of the state, as recent as a month ago, leading to an FIR being lodged today, Tuesday.

The FIR lodged by John Dalton Ch Sangma of Dalu Koinadubi, a town located on the West Garo Hills border with Bangladesh, provides details about the alleged illegal operation orchestrated by three exporters from Assam who stand accused of shipping out 450 truckloads of coal claiming it to be from Assam.

The FIR names Kuldeep Kumar Bansal, a coal exporter from Beltola in Guwahati, Balwan Singh, coal exporter and proprietor of M/S Maruti Fuels in Dudhnoi town of Assam, along with his business partner Dharambir Mehta, coal exporter and owner of Bittu Coal.

Using the name of M/S Maruti Fuels, the trio have been accused of exporting already extracted and dumped coal from Jadigittim and nearby areas of Nangalbibra, a coal mining area long known for illegal mines.

The exporters allegedly used the E-Way pass to ship out the coal through Gasuapara customs without the legal transit challans needed for export to a neighbouring country.

E-Way Bill or Electronic Way Bill is a document issued for movement of goods but when it comes to export to another country several other documents are mandatory including transit challans.

“Documentary evidences have proven that so far between 28th March 2021 and 23rd April 2021 about 450 numbers of coal laden trucks belonging to M/S Maruti Fuels, Dudhnnoi Assam had arrived at Land Custom Station, Gasuapara and exported to Bangladesh without valid transit challan and only on the strength of E-Way Bill,” stated Sangma in his FIR as he questioned the origin of the coal on the hundreds of trucks that entered Bangladesh.

The coal exporters are defending themselves with claims the consignment originated from Assam, though the complainant maintains that no coal originating site within Assam has been found.

It is worth mentioning that Assam is the biggest recipient of coal from Meghalaya.

“The coal exported to Bangladesh was loaded from Jadigittim in south Garo Hills and not from Assam. I am ready to provide evidence,” dared Sangma in his complaint.