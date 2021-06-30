Monsoon makes landfall after hiatus

SHILLONG, June 29: After several weeks of dry weather, Shillong and other parts of the state, on Tuesday, experienced heavy rainfall for some hours.

During the last 24 hours, Sohra received 56 cm of rainfall, while Mawsynram received 47 cm, Nongstoin 13 cm, Shella 12 cm, Jowai 12 cm, Baghmara 10 cm and Khliehriat 9 cm of rainfall.

In the city, the downpour began Monday night and continued unabated till Tuesday afternoon. No major damages were reported except one tree which was uprooted after heavy rainfall near Polo area.

It may be mentioned that the onset of monsoon in state was declared on June 6 but however, Shillong city was witnessing very light rain for the past few weeks.