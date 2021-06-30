Mithali back in top five of ICC ODI rankings

DUBAI, June 29: India captain Mithali Raj has returned to the top five of the latest ICC Women’s ODI Rankings for batswomen after top-scoring for India with 72 in the series opener against England in Bristol.

The 38-year-old, who has completed 22 years in international cricket, rescued her side from a precarious 27 for two but India’s total of 201 for eight was not challenging enough for England.

Mithali, who had led India to the final of the last World Cup played at Lord’s in 2017, has gained three slots to reach fifth position after the Bristol knock. The former top-ranked batter returns to the top five for the first time since October 2019. (PTI)