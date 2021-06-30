MLA’s bail challenged in High Court

SHILLONG, June 29: Following the anticipatory bail granted to rape-accused North Tura MLA, Thomas Sangma by a lower court, the complainant has filed a criminal revision petition in the High Court of Meghalaya for quashing of the interim bail.

The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge had granted anticipatory bail to the legislator on June 15.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, the complainant’s lawyer, Pillan T. Sangma said that his client has challenged the bail.

The lawyer also said that his client had voluntarily decided to contest the bail granted to the MLA and there was no coercion from any quarter. He also said that they had planned to file the petition at an earlier date but the complainant was ill and undergoing treatment.

Sangma further disclosed that his client has written a letter to the Director General of Police seeking a new investigation officer in the case as she was unhappy with the officer handling the case.